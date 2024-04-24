A video of an altercation between a driver and toll booth operator which was which posted on X recently has gone viral.

Azfa Mierul, the sibling of the toll booth operator posted the story to his X account.

The incident which took place at the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) began when the driver discovered that his Touch ‘n Go card balance was insufficient. The driver was short of around RM1.50.

To make matters worse, the driver refused to pay using his credit or debit card, stating that his identification card and bank card were not on him. He insisted on paying with cash.

“When I wanted to take the money from him, he began insulting me and asked whether I knew how to do my job properly.

“He also called me stupid, said I was causing trouble for other. Once I took out my phone (to record the incident), that is when he was slowing down with the insults.”

