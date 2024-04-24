A video of an altercation between a driver and toll booth operator which was which posted on X recently has gone viral.
Azfa Mierul, the sibling of the toll booth operator posted the story to his X account.
The incident which took place at the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) began when the driver discovered that his Touch ‘n Go card balance was insufficient. The driver was short of around RM1.50.
To make matters worse, the driver refused to pay using his credit or debit card, stating that his identification card and bank card were not on him. He insisted on paying with cash.
“When I wanted to take the money from him, he began insulting me and asked whether I knew how to do my job properly.
“He also called me stupid, said I was causing trouble for other. Once I took out my phone (to record the incident), that is when he was slowing down with the insults.”
In the 27-second video, the driver could be heard saying, “It’s because you’re stupid that you’re working at a toll booth. Open!”
“If you are smart, you wouldn’t be working at a toll booth.”
The post has garnered 1.8 million views and garnered hundreds of comments from furious X users.
“It’s their own fault for not topping up and then wanting to blame others. They’re the type who are lazy to top up and just prefer to hand over cash at the toll. It’s the kind of behavior that inconveniences others who have to wait for them,” commented X user @amrantop911.
“It’s not nice to suddenly belittle someone’s job. You think you’re so great, but you can’t even have enough balance on your touch ‘n go card. Pfft,” said another.
The viral X post has also caught the attention of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) official account, which replied and asked the victim to report the incident at the nearest police station.
Azfa shared that his brother had already lodged a police report at the Sentul police station before they received the response from PDRM’s official X account.
