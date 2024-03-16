A Singaporean individual faces up to one year in prison and a fine of up to THB20,000 (RM2,629) in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a local police officer in Phuket.

A 37-year-old Singaporean man allegedly assaulted a police officer after he was fined for riding a motorcycle without a licence and a helmet in Phuket.

According to a Facebook post by ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center, the attack occurred inside a police station in Phuket.

The Singaporean man was stopped by Thai police corporal at the Cherng Talay Intersection checkpoint in Phuket, Thailand, at around 11.22 am on March 13, 2024.

He was reported riding a motorcycle without a helmet when he was pulled over. And when he was unable to present a valid license, the police officer issued a citation for both violations.

At the police station, the man threw Thai Baht bills straight in the police officer’s face before striking him in the back of the head.

When the Singaporean suspect became confrontational, other officers at the police station subdued him and turned him over to an investigative team for further action.

Local traffic laws state that individuals may face a fine of up to 2,000 baht for failing to wear a helmet and a fine of up to 1,000 baht for riding without a licence.

