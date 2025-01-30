Sarawak floods: Boat capsizes, houses swept away

SEVERE flooding continues to wreak havoc across Sarawak and Sabah, leaving residents facing desperate conditions as water levels surge and infrastructure collapses.

Among the most alarming incidents, sees a boat capsized in Bintulu, sweeping away four foreign workers.

ALSO READ: Sarawak floods: Number of victims almost doubles to 5,385

The boat overturned in Taman Bukit Orang yesterday afternoon, sending the victims—four people in their 40s—into the floodwaters.

A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing the harrowing moments as the boat flipped.

Fortunately, firemen from the Samalaju Fire and Rescue Department, who were already assisting with flood relief operations nearby, swiftly responded.

They rescued all four individuals, who were later taken to a temporary relief centre (PPS) for care.

The fire department received the distress call at 1.58pm and acted quickly to prevent the situation from worsening.

As of the latest reports, 5,561 people across Sarawak have been evacuated to 47 PPS as floodwaters continue to rise.

ALSO READ: Crocodile roams flooded Sarawak area, netizens compare to “Crawl” movie

In Bintulu, the situation is especially dire, with floodwaters submerging entire housing areas, leaving homes destroyed and families stranded.

Shocking footage shared by residents on Facebook shows houses being swept away by the torrents.

Meanwhile, in another part of Bintulu, an express bus was seen struggling to navigate through knee-deep floodwaters.

The number of flood victims in Sarawak almost doubled as of 8am today when 5,385 people from 1,505 families sought shelter at temporary relief centres compared to 2,981 people from 862 families last night.