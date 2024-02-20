Most of us when we book an e-hailing ride wish for a smooth ride without any disturbances (especially after a hard day’s work). We normally don’t expect anything out of the ordinary to take place during these commutes.

A Singaporean TikTok user had a pleasant surprise when her e-hailing driver suddenly pulled out his guitar and began singing!

Misa, the TikTok user, shared the heartwarming video to her TikTok account, @poodsot where the man could be seen singing the 1981 hit Shanghai Tai, a Cantonese song by Hong Kong singer Frances Yip.

“I’m on the Grab and the driver uncle suddenly pulled out a guitar from nowhere and started singing when we stopped at the red light,” captioned Misa in her video.

She added in the comments section that “he was so wholesome as well he said he just likes to practise so he won’t forget how to play since he’s getting older”. The man even showed her his grandkids.

The TikTok video which has already gotten 477.6K views was flooded with comments from other TikTok users who were amazed by the e-hailing man’s musical skills and some even requested for the name of the song.

“Thank you so much for sharing this. My late grandma used to sing this song to me and I thought I’d never hear it again,” said a very touched TikTok user in the comments.

Another user commented, “Who needs a radio if we have this uncle”.

What a lucky lady, to be serenaded by such a beautiful voice!