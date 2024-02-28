It’s traumatising to unearth an inedible thing in one’s food.

Recently a Singaporean man discovered a used plaster with blood stains in his vegetarian mee hoon.

According to Stomp, his colleague had helped him to purchase the meal from a stall called Ru Yi Yuan Vegetarian at Block 273 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 on Feb 16, at around 6am.

The man told Stomp that during his meal, he noticed something resembling a piece of tofu. To his horror, when he took a bite of the ‘tofu’, he discovered it was a used piece of plaster. The man opened the plaster and much to his disgust, discovered blood stains on it.

“It’s totally disgusting and this stall is known to be famous in the area. I wonder what their hygiene standards are and question if they have been handling food properly.”

However, the man didn’t see the point in returning to inform the stall about the incident, but lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

When contacted by Stomp, SFA said they are looking into the matter.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

“Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.”

The agency also added that as part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, they may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

