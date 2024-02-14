A viral video has been spreading on social media today, revealing how a passenger in a Singapore-registered car blatantly “chop-ed” a parking space at a retail mall in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Worse, the man not only used his body to “chop” space for the red Toyota Prius, but he also obstructed and fought with the driver of another vehicle that had been patiently waiting to park at the same location.

According to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the event was captured on the dash cam of a car waiting for a white Toyota Alphard to depart a parking place at the Bukit Indah Aeon Mall in Iskandar Puteri. According to the description, the event occurred at about 1pm yesterday (12 Feb).

As the owner of the dash cam film waited, a red Toyota Prius was observed driving by the Toyota Alphard and quickly stopped in the parking row after discovering the latter was leaving the space.

Following that, a guy can be seen exiting the Toyota Prius on the passenger side and standing in the parking area while the Toyota Alphard drives away.

The man then stood there and prevented the vehicle that was waiting to park from entering the parking place.

Later, the man can be seen fighting with the driver as the Toyota Prius reverses and parks on the site.

The driver of the red automobile can also be seen making motions at the driver of the vehicle that was waiting to park.

In the comments section, numerous netizens attacked the man’s and the Toyota Prius driver’s actions, with many Singaporeans lamenting how these two are bringing the country down.

One user said, “Thanks to this man, all Singapore cars will suffer.”

Meanwhile, another commentator. “This is shameless for that person to even attempt to snatch the lot, I apologise as a Singaporean representative.”