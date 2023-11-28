Six-year-old gets head stuck in apartment window in Melaka, rescued by abang bomba

Even inside the house, danger is always unpredictable.

Yesterday, a 6-year-old boy at Ujong Pasir’s Pangsapuri Pasir Puteri, Melaka, found himself in a dangerous situation when his head got stuck in the window.

The entrance door was locked, so the boy tried to give his father a home key by passing it through the apartment’s third-floor corridor, according to the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM). Unfortunately, this resulted in his head and parts of his upper body becoming wedged between the window panes. In an effort to assist, the father attempted to break the front door lock, but it only ended up jamming the door shut.

The JBPM was then called, and a fire crew showed up at the house shortly after to deal with the situation. The boy who was trapped in the window was found by the firefighters after they were able to effectively break the front door, according to the official JBPM Facebook page.

Based on JBPM, the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Department quickly arrived at the location after receiving the emergency call at 1:10 p.m. According to PBK II Mohd Nor bin Mohd Sheh, the mission commander, they were able to remove the kid from the window in less than ten minutes without any injuries.