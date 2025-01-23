MUCH like Malaysia, Singapore experiences high humidity throughout the year.

The constant humidity often causes excessive sweating, making it essential to shower at least twice a day to stay fresh and avoid unpleasant body odour.

Frustrated by the lingering stench of those who skip showers, one woman took to TikTok to urge Singaporeans to shower before leaving their homes.

In her one-minute video, TikTok user Steph described the odour from some individuals as resembling “bed sheets that haven’t been washed in months, marinated in layers of sweat and hair oil.”

She called out “millennial men and Gen Z boys” in particular, criticizing their tendency to skip showers even after working out.

“Showering in the morning is just basic courtesy for the people you’re going to interact with throughout the day,” Steph asserted.

For those unsure if they smell or have body odour issues, she offered a simple tip: “Ask a friend to take a long, hard sniff of your hair or skin and see how they react.”

Steph ended her video with a plea for everyone to make the effort to shower in the morning.

Her video struck a chord with many Singaporean netizens, who flocked to the comments section to express their agreement and gratitude for raising the issue.

“Finally, someone said it. I can’t stand the smell in the MRT. I’d rather walk,” wrote @NiwlreK.

“Thanks, babe, for speaking up. The smell of hair oil, overnight sweat, and smelly bed sheets sticks to them every time I get on the bus or MRT—even parents sending their kids to school in the morning,” shared @Peonykiss.

“Thank you! I was so annoyed by these unpleasant smells every morning on my way to work. I didn’t say anything, but my facial expression gave it away,” commented @Ainul.

