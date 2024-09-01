MOTORISTS and pedestrians are required to abide by the traffic lights, stopping when it turns red and so on but have you seen an animal abiding by these traffic lights?

A stray dog was caught by the attention of M’sian’s netizens after a viral video of it waiting for the traffic light to turn green before walking away at what to be believed at Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

The 34-second TikTok video shared by user @zaf4795 showed the dog waiting patiently at the traffic light of a junction with other motorists.

Popular belief will say that a stray dog would just just cross the road without looking and waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

But to the original poster and everyone’s surprise, the dog only started moving after the traffic light turned green alongside the motorists. How smart!

The video garnered more than 55,000 with many of the comments praising the dog for setting up a good example for humans which can be ironic yet humorous.