GLOBAL cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky recently announced the results of its most recent study and they also included some rather startling information on the degree of digital abuse in Malaysia.

46% of Malaysians reported having been the victim of internet stalking by a new partner, according to the survey. And 47% of Malaysians think it’s appropriate to conduct due diligence by Googling or reviewing the social media profiles of someone they’ve begun dating. Moreover, 42% of participants acknowledged engaging in such behaviour when they began a romantic relationship.

The survey also discovered that dangers associated with location settings, data privacy, and general oversharing continue to put people at risk for an alarming increase in stalking and abuse.

There are many different kinds of abuse in our nation; 42% of respondents said they had experienced violence or abuse from a current or former spouse.

Moreover, 19% of participants reported receiving unsolicited emails or texts, and a more alarming statistic is that 18% reported being videotaped or taken pictures without their permission.

According to Kaspersky’s additional claims, 17% of respondents acknowledged that they had had their location monitored, 15% had experienced email or social media account hacking, and 13% had uninvited stalkerware installed on their devices.

In addition, compared to male respondents (42%), a higher percentage of female respondents (43%) reported having been the victim of abuse or assault.

As opposed to those who are dating (16%), individuals in committed relationships (17%) had been the victims of abuse or violence.