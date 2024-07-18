EATING in a restaurant without paying for your meal is an unethical thing to do especially when the eatery depends on their customers’ money to sustain their business and themselves.

A restaurant in Subang Jaya recently called out two men who dined and dashed on Tuesday (July 16) between 11.30am and 12.40pm, according to a Facebook post.

The post said the pair claimed to know the boss of the restaurant, calling themselves his “buddies.”

“Nice try, but the owner (me) doesn’t recall meeting you,” the owner said in their post.

The screenshots from the surveillance footage of the eatery in the post showed two men - one clad in a white collared long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans with another dressed in all black.

They added that the absconding customers ordered curry noodles and a beer bucket.

“If anyone recognizes these freeloaders, please let us know,” the owner urged.

The owner also reminded the dine and dash duo clarifying that the eatery does serve free food if one was “genuinely” out of money but reiterated that their “cheating” act was just “cheap”.

