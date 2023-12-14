THESE days, teachers have been told to adopt a gentler approach when it comes to disciplining students.

Some are still advocates of the old ways of disciplining students which usually involve caning but there should always be a healthy boundary.

Teacher Mohd Fadli Salleh recently shared a video clip of a man, presumably a teacher, repeatedly hitting a student during a school ceremony on his Facebook page. It was later reposted on the X platform.

The incident could be seen taking place at the podium beside the stage.

Fadli wrote, “An event is in process” before adding that “There were a lot of teachers, students, and visitors in the corridor. That is when the teacher moved to the front and slapped a student.”

He went on, “Why couldn’t the teacher wait until after the ceremony to discipline the boy for something so wrong?”

He also cautioned that with everyone having a phone which makes filming very easy, people ought to be more careful.

“These days, anyone can record anything that happens in front of their eyes. Once shared, it goes viral. You may find a lot of people who will criticise educators online.”

“We seek respect from others even though our actions make other people angry and lose respect for us. Look around at the circumstances. I hope this situation is handled properly,” he asserted.

Further, he went on to argue that instructors must learn how to control their emotions.

“No matter how angry you are, control your emotions, especially when you’re in front of a large crowd. TNB, law enforcement, and government representatives were present at this event. In other words, it’s uncertain if the visitors were present when it happened.

“Even though the student is young, they have their dignity and feelings,“ he explained.

Additionally, it was allegedly disclosed that the student was given the smack for allegedly acting out during the national anthem.

People on the internet said, “It’s awesome that we can now record and report ignorant teachers like this.”

Another person said, “How dare he hit a child like that? How rude can this teacher be?”