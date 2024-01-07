GROWING up, many of us had a teacher that we feared. Didn’t finish your homework or was caught talking in the middle of the lesson?

You probably got your ear pulled, chalk thrown in your direction with amazing accuracy, told to stand outside of your classroom or even a quick slap on the wrist from a long ruler.

However these days, there are students who no longer fear the wrath of a teacher.

@yattahmad.official on TikTok, or Cikgu Yatt, a Malaysian teacher shared a video of her sharing her disappointment with her students who had not turned in their homework.

“I know why you did not complete your homework because you know the teacher won’t punish, hit, or scold you harshly like before,” she could be seen saying in the video.

She added while having informed the students to finish their homework in class itself, they did not, forcing her to request them to complete it at home instead.

However, the brazen students still did not complete their homework.

“When such incidents occur, it shows you no longer respect your teacher, and have lost the fear.

“When I was a student, even if I fell asleep, I would wake up early to finish my work because I feared being scolded, hit on the palm, caned on the calves, or my sideburns being pulled.

“These days, if I do such a thing, I would be in trouble,” she exclaimed.

In the end, Cikgu Yatt expressed gratitude to some of her students who still show respect by completing their homework.

The TikTok video which garnered 1.5 million views had other users relating to Cikgu Yatt’s experience.

“Yes, teacher. I am a medical student doing practicals at the hospital. I met a 12-year-old patient and asked her what she wants to be in the future. She proudly answered, ‘I want to find a rich old man’ and then continued with ‘because I’m too lazy to study’, “ shared a netizen.

“So, my child came home and said that he has homework today. I told him to do it later at night. He casually replied that it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t do it because many of their friends don’t do it, and the teacher doesn’t get mad. I was shocked to hear that and immediately scolded him,” shared another.