Thieving certainly doesn’t pay.

But at this gym in India, thieving might actually earn you a grueling workout session, right before you get cuffed up by the police, of course.

The incident took place in the town of Datia where the sneaky thief managed to slip into a local gym by sliding beneath the shutter doors.

Unbeknownst to him, all of his moves was closely monitored by the gym owner through the CCTV cameras.

According to The Economic Times, the gym owner was checking the CCTV from home when he noticed the trespassing thief.

READ MORE: Thief in Kuantan steals car, speeds off with senior citizen inside vehicle

He quickly took action and rushed to his gym where he then caught the startled intruder red-handed.

But right before he handed the minor over to the police, the gym owner decided to teach him an interesting lesson.

He forced the boy to run on the treadmill. The intruder was visibly exhausted by this “workout” but the gym owner had no intentions of letting him rest and kept him running.

Talk about dispensing your own brand of justice! The gym owner even took a video of the ‘workout session’.

After the workout, the thief was handed over to the authorities.

We certainly hope the thief learned his lesson. If anything, it definitely made him a better runner!

ALSO READ: Thief breaks into ‘thirsty’ headmaster’s car and escapes with RM109K