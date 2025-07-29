Sarawak disaster committees on alert amid hot dry weather

KUCHING: District and divisional-level Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) in Sarawak have been instructed to remain vigilant due to the ongoing hot and dry weather.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who chairs the state JPBN, emphasised the need for continuous monitoring as the conditions heighten fire and haze risks.

“The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) will also be using drone technology to monitor areas where smoke may be detected.

“We have also requested the resident offices to monitor the current situation,” Uggah said after launching the Borneo International Integrity Summit 2025.

He added that reports of water shortages in several villages have prompted action from the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) and the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“We are convening a meeting soon to assess the situation, especially the water shortage, which is a serious issue. Our machinery must be ready to address these challenges effectively,” he said. – Bernama