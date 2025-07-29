Policewoman dies in Gelang Patah-Pendas road collision

JOHOR BAHRU: A policewoman lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle collision at Kilometre 28 on Jalan Gelang Patah-Pendas earlier today.

The accident occurred around 7.15 am while the victim, a 37-year-old officer, was en route to her shift at the Taman Universiti Police Station.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan confirmed the details, stating, “Upon reaching the location, a grey Proton Waja coming from the opposite direction suddenly turned left at the intersection and failed to stop at the red light, leading to the collision.”

The victim, driving a grey Proton Saga, suffered severe head and body injuries and was rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) but later succumbed to her injuries.

The second victim, a 41-year-old woman, remains unconscious with head and chest injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to causing death due to reckless driving.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact the Iskandar Puteri BSPTD Inquiry Office at 07-5101322. – Bernama