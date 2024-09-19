AN emergency lane is specifically for emergency purposes. Yes, its pretty much explains itself.

In fact, the reserved for the use of ambulances, fire and rescue, police, and enforcement agencies who use it to get to their destination quickly. But once a while, a video or two pops up of drivers using the emergency lane to avoid to traffic jam.

But in some cases, it doesn’t turn out so well.

@pakyuss12 took to his TikTok account to share a 26-second dash camera footage of three drivers who were caught by the police for using the emergency lane.

At the start of the video, a Kancil followed by a white Toyota could be seen speeding down the emergency lane.

Meanwhile, the roads next to the emergency lane had a bumper to bumper traffic.

Unbeknownst to the drivers, there was a police car in the left lane.

Upon noticing the drivers, the police car switches on its siren and makes a turn to the emergency lane, presumably to flag down the drivers.

In the 17th second of the video, three cars could be seen at the side of the road, the two earlier vehicles and a Toyota Vellfire.

The police could be seen approaching the drivers of the vehicles.

@pakyuss12 shared that the incident took place on the on the Kulai road heading up north.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, amassing over 400,000 views and more than 400 comments from netizens who were pleased by the fast-acting police.

“Very good to the police officer and to the guy who made this video— this is my favourite to watch. In such a rush right? Well, there you go,” commented TikTok user MRYusof74.

“There flies RM300, cut queue some more,” said TikTok user Belanda.

“Yeah, thanks for the video. Just watching it already represents my satisfaction. Thanks, abang lorry driver and abang police officer,” commented TikTok user brother@24.