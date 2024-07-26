A Malaysian man’s humorous experience at a parking gate went viral, amusing netizens.

At a parking lot exit in Kuala Lumpur, the man was greeted by a signboard that cheekily displayed “U (You) Again!” along with his car’s plate number.

The seven-second clip shows the man’s car waiting behind the boom gate, with the sign beside it clearly showing the sassy message.

The original poster captioned the video, “Damn why u so mean to me.... Uwarrrgghh!!! Daddy mummy, see this mall, what it did to me.”

This incident, shared by TikTok user @neoxfahmy, garnered 172.6k views and over 250 comments from amused netizens.

“Every day, it’s the same face coming to the mall. That’s why it get angry,” one user commented.

“It looks like he’s fed up with your behaviour, bro... What did you do to make him hate you like this?” added another.

Some netizens noted that the sign was supposed to read “See You Again,” but due to space constraints, it displayed as “U Again!”

“There’s lack of space, it should have been ‘See U Again,’” one user explained.