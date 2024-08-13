Uncle Roger’s highly anticipated restaurant is set to open its doors on September 11, 2024.

To mark the occasion, Uncle Roger—aka Nigel Ng—is inviting fans to join in a unique event.

In a recent Instagram post (@mrnigelng) reaching over 65,000 likes at time of writing, he invited visitors to come dressed as Uncle Roger, complete with the iconic orange T-shirt, black pants or shorts, signature black belt, phone case and white sneakers.

“We’re gonna break the World’s Guinness Record for most people dressed up as a YouTube character,” he said.

The special dress-up day is scheduled for September 14, 2024. Fans should note that the costume event is only on this date—so make sure to come as Uncle Roger then!

While the menu is still under wraps, he hinted that the restaurant, Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger, will feature the much-loved fried rice, generously seasoned with MSG.

He teased, “What Jamie Oliver can do, Uncle Roger can do better!”

The restaurant will offer Halal food, making it accessible to Muslim diners.

To top it off, the first 300 patrons who arrive dressed as Uncle Roger will receive a discount voucher.

“See you there, niece and nephew!” he added in his post.

Netizens were having a field day in the comment section.

“Do I need to cut my hair,” one user called nessiejudge commented.

Another user called awe0707 wrote: “Just discount uncle? Haiyaaaaa so cheap lah. Free meal lah.”

“Now it’s our time to criticize his fried rice hahahaa,” a third user called lovvjaz poked fun.