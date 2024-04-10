Uncle Roger to open second outlet in Petaling Jaya mall

SO by now we have all known that Uncle Roger has opened his first ever restaurant, ‘Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger’ at Pavilion Elite in Bukit Bintang last month.

And boy has it been pulling in the folks, even content creators from the US like IShowSpeed, who dropped by during his Southeast Asia tour— all keen to try his famous fried rice.

So if you are one of the many who’s keen to try Uncle’s Roger RM16 “Egg Fry Rice” but don’t want to drive all the way to KL, we have got a piece of good news for you.

A second outlet will be launched in IPC Shopping Centre next month!

This announcement was made on IPC Shopping Centre’s office Facebook page with the caption, “Fuiyoh... Look who is coming to IPC soon!”

Along with the post was a photo of the iconic orange covering, stating “Haiyaa.. good things take time. Wait long long. Coming November 2024”.

The covering also stated that they were looking for people to fill up the positions of Kitchen Manager, Assistant Floor Manager, Floor Manager, Assistant Floor Manager, Floor Supervisor, Floor Crew, Commis, Kitchen Helper, and steward.

However the post did not clarify the exact date the restaurant was opening.

The post has since illicited comments from Malaysian netizens who were rather excited that the second outlet was opening closer to their homes.

“Fuiyoh, this time is closer to me. Maybe can try,” commented Facebook user Jim Ng Boon Pin.

“Fuiyoh! I don’t need to drive so far,” said Jillian Koh.

Some netizens also jokingly asked if the prices of his food will be lower than at his Pavillion outlet.

“Pavillion KL RM18 because Pavillion. IPC means RM8 or RM10? Asking for a friend,” joked Alfred Ng.

Interestingly in the comments section, a netizen shared a photo suggesting that another outlet is slated to open in December at MyTown Cheras.

Will you be visiting Uncle Roger’s restaurant soon for a bite of the fried rice?