USUALLY, it’s Uncle Roger dishing out the roasts to other restaurants, but after opening his own yesterday, netizens flocked to social media to share their dining experiences.

Pavilion Elite was buzzing with excitement as Nigel Ng, the Malaysian-born comedian behind the viral character Uncle Roger, made an appearance to officially open his first restaurant in Malaysia, Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger.

ALSO READ: Uncle Roger’s halal restaurant opening on Sept 11: Get your orange t-shirts ready

With millions of fans across platforms – 11 million on TikTok, 9.6 million on YouTube, 4.5 million on Instagram and four million on Facebook – it’s no surprise the restaurant drew such a crowd.

TikTok user @palingsteady’s review on his experience at Uncle Roger’s restaurant has amassed over 26,300 views.

“Haiya, why are there so many people queueing up here?” he asked in the video, imitating Uncle Roger.

“Fuiyoh, because Uncle Roger is here! Let’s review his fried rice today. Let’s see if it’s tasty or not.

“Wow, the price is for the T20 (top 20%) range,” he said showing the menu card, where prices of various fried rice ranged between RM16 - RM18.

“Honestly, Uncle Roger’s fried rice is tasty. Not bad lah,” he said after trying the food.

“There is strong umami and MSG flavour but not enough wok hei. Maybe because it’s the first day, the chef is nervous,” he said cheekily.

“Is it halal? Well, Uncle Roger said that he has applied for halal cert,” he clarified.

“If you want me to eat here again, I’d need to get a promotion at my job first,” he said, taking a jibe at the exorbitant price.

“But I see Uncle Roger as a very hardworking person. He was even stressed. Yet he was still humble and not arrogant to the crowd,” he added.

Nigel Ng, 33, originally from Kuala Lumpur, shot to fame in 2020 when his Uncle Roger persona, a middle-aged man with a thick Cantonese accent, went viral after critiquing a BBC presenter’s method of cooking egg fried rice.

His humorous takes on food have since captured global attention.