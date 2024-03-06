MALAYSIA and Singapore have often times been compared to one another by tourists’ ranking which country is a better travel destination.

A traveller from the US recently posted a video on TikTok ranking of countries he has visited in the past five months which included Malaysia, Singapore and other nations mainly located in East and Southeast Asia.

@zakattackcalii ranked the seven countries from the best to the worst, in his opinion, with Malaysia in his top five rankings while Singapore ranked last.

According to Zack, he said Malaysia is an “underrated” destination, also claiming the city he visited, Kuala Lumpur, being well put-together compared to Thailand.

ALSO READ: Malaysia makes second place in Southeast Asia tourism

Overall, he said that his experience in the capital city were mainly positive and praised Kuala Lumpur’s walkability. However, he noted he was scammed a few times but said that such incidents “can happen in any other country” hence not considered a “big deal” to him.

When it finally came to Singapore, he claimed it to be the “worst” country and went on to say that he did not recommend travelling to the island.

“The reason being that there was nothing to do in Singapore besides walk around and see a few things,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Malaysia records 26 million foreign visitors in 2023, highest in SEA

Zack added that Singapore reminded him of Disneyland, deeming the nation as “perfect”.

“Singapore had very little culture which I did not like.

“But if you are someone who wants to go to Singapore, go to Malaysia. It is very similar but 10 times better with culture, better food, better buildings,“ he noted.

The other countries Zack visited were Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and Laos. He ranked Thailand as the best country on his list while Laos was ranked second and Vietnam in third place.