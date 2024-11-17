Whale “steals the show” in Langkawi waters with majestic leap, leaves divers in awe

A group in divers were recently in awe after a whale sighting, witnessing its majestic leap in the waters off Langkawi island.

Travelling back from Pulau Payar after a scuba diving session, a group of divers managed to witness the whale’s impressive leap out of the water, according to a Facebook reel by Scuba Club Langkawi.

“Definitely a great way to wrap up the trip,” the post said.

Netizens also shared their amazement, remarking how lucky the divers were to see the majestic mammal in person.

“This is so nice, being able to see it live before your eyes. We usually see this on television,” a user commented.

Previously, a whale sighting, believed to be a humpback species, was reported at Pulau Redang on September 14, making this the first sighting near the area as it is since there were no sightings recorded before this.

However, in Langkawi, sightings of Bryde’s whales in the island have been previously recorded while in Sabah, there have been sightings of Omura’s whales and Sei whales in waters off Selangor, Pahang and Johor recorded as well.

Universiti Putra Malaysia department of biology, faculty of science senior lecturer Dr Wan Mohd Syazwan Wan Solahudin reportedly confirmed that humpback whales were previously spotted in Perak and Sarawak.