A child walking alone without any supervision is a sight that raises immediate concern.

This was the case when a young boy, barefoot and unsupervised, was spotted in an unknown residential area.

The scene was captured in a video by a student in school uniform, who then asked the boy: “Where are you going? It’s dangerous.”

Despite her question, the child remained silent, only looking at her without responding.

The 16-second clip, posted on X by user @update11111, gained the attention of netizens, who expressed concern over the situation.

Many urged the authorities to take action against the parents or guardians responsible for such negligence.

User @MichaelLwk called for the police to act: “When will PDRM take strict action against parents or guardians in such cases? Wandering on the road without supervision will undoubtedly lead to trouble. If there is an accident, who will be responsible, other than the driver?”

Another user, @KamenriderAzzir, pointed out the potential dangers: “This could end in one of two ways: A case of children eating poisonous crackers or the driver being blamed for hitting children who ran into the road.” while @namecantbblank5 drew a comparison to a recent case: “Similar to the recent case of children eating poison—parents blaming others for their own mistakes.”