‘HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

If you’re not familiar with this idiom, it basically means there is no greater anger than that of a woman who has been rejected in matters of the heart.

And that bode true for a woman in China to remove the life support of her cheating, dying husband.

According to the South China Morning Post, the husband, 38, had been residing with his mistress while he was married.

He then suffered a cerebral haemorrhage at his mistress’ home and was rushed to the hospital. Upon being admitted to the intensive care unit, the doctors tried the mistress to get her consent for surgery.

Unfortunately, she had left the hospital.

Another woman then appeared at the hospital, explaining that she was the man’s wife.

The wife was then informed by the doctor that her husband was in critical condition and was in a coma, with a very low chance of surviving an operation.

In addition to that, the current medical equipment could only temporarily sustain him and the cost of surgery was very high.

The wife said she knew that her husband had been cheating on her for more than a decade. To make matters worse, he had no feelings for her and provided zero financial support.

The wife refused to sign the consent form, requested for her husband’s life support tracheal tube to be removed, and to give up any efforts to revive him.

Naturally, the wife’s action sparked a discussion on social media, with some understanding her decision, while others labelled her as “heartless”.

“She is heartless. No matter what, giving up treatment is giving up a life,” one online observer was quoted writing on Douyin.

Your wife will accompany you until old age. Treating your wife well is treating yourself well,” said another.

