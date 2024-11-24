A woman recently alleged to have been treated poorly by the management staff of a shop office in Cyberjaya, claiming to have been told that she is “not a VIP” while seeking compensation after her car was hit with sewage water in the premises’ parking space.

The woman, through a TikTok video, said that her car was splashed with sewage water in the parking lot of the shop office in Cyberjaya after the sewage pipe above her car burst around 20 minutes at 12.44pm on Saturday (November 23) after her quick grocery errand.

“Are VIPs the only ones who get treated well?

“I feel so disrepected and feel like I deserve better compensation than just a basic car wash when the whole sewage smell is still stuck to my car even after two washes,” she captioned her TikTok video.

The video also showed no sign or notice informing her that the parking spot was not suitable to park in prior to the incident.

@sbhadid in her video, then contacted the management of the premises to ask for compensation to which she alleged in her video that they only paid for a “basic” car wash and the parking fee - also alleging that she had to “push” them to pay.

The woman added that she had to wait until 2.30pm until the car wash service was opened back again.

“They only wanted to clean the exterior but I urged them to clean the inside also since the smell was so bad.

“They kept telling me it wasn’t that bad – little did I know it was so much worse,” she said in her video.

She also claimed in her video the car wash service said it was too risky for them to clean the car’s engine parts as they did not have the “deep cleaning expertise” for her car, being the newer Axia model.

As shown in the video, the woman’s car engine parts were not cleaned despite being splashed by the sewage water.

The woman was also allegedly told by the shop office management that the parking lot is not under their responsibility as it is owned by another “private entity”.

She later alleged that one of the management staff “disrespected” her, claiming to have been told that she was “still young” and “did not understand” the situation, saying he wanted to only “deal with her father” and for her to “be quiet”, per her allegations.

She further alleged that he told her that she was “not a VIP” to be acting this way.

As the TikTok video gained traction online, several netizens have also alleged that the management of the shop office space in Cyberjaya have always been “problematic” - also stating that similar incidents have happened before.