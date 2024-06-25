SAY the word “The Exchange TRX” and one can picture the newly launched Apple Store, luxury stores and a cornucopia of dining experiences.

Did we mention a special “sewage water shower” for your cars as well?

In a video shared on X on June 24 by user @ricxxxkiddo, two very unfortunate woman shared how their car unintentionally experienced a very smelly car wash.

The women who had returned to their car in The Exchange TRX was horrified to see sewage water streaming onto the car from a leaking overhead pipe.

“You think you’re having a bad day?”

“We came back from dinner and look what happened to our car,” said the caption written in the video.

The woman captioned in the video that they were initially wondering why the car park smelled like faeces and had no idea that it was the toilet pipe located above their car was the reason why.

“Out of all the park spaces, of course it had be ours,” lamented the woman.

At the end of the video, the woman then added, “We demand a year of free car wash and parking” for the disgusting incident that occurred to their car.

With 744K views, X users had aplenty to say in the comments about the incident, with many grossed out about the incident.

“In cases like this, can we ask the management to sponsor a car wash or cover the costs to clean the car? Or do we have to pay with our own money?” queried an X user.

“Can they claim any compensation or reimbursement from the mall for incidents like this? It looks quite serious,” questioned another.

We hope The Exchange TRX took note of what happened to the woman’s car cause that is definitely a stinky problem to deal with!

ALSO READ: Penang mall ceiling collapsed on third floor due to heavy rainfall