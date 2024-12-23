A woman recently alleged to have been left behind by her express bus driver while travelling from Johor to Perak.

In a Facebook post, the passenger, Srividhya Govindasamy, claimed that she was left stranded at a petrol station in Ayer Keroh, Melaka at around midnight.

“I left my personal belongings including my (mobile phone) on the seat because I had (to go to the toilet).

“A couple seated next to me (reported) to the bus driver that (I) was not in the bus yet and the driver screamed ‘lantak’ lah, I don’t care. (It’s already late),” she explained.

Sridhivya added she tried to contact the bus driver using a lorry driver’s mobile phone but claimed her “efforts were ignored”.

To make matters worse, she was stranded in a deserted area, lacking facilities in the vicinity, making it even more challenging to get any form of transport, leaving her anxious on whether she will reach her home safely.

Fortunately, Srividhya managed to obtain the bus driver’s contact information from one of the workers at the petrol station and the same lorry driver who helped her earlier also stopped the bus driver later at Senawang.

Finally, she got on the bus and resume her journey.

“The driver, again, was very rude and screamed at me

“This was an incredibly stressful experience that could have been avoided with proper communication and adherence to service protocols,” she added.

Following the incident, Srividhya called for an investigation into the incident and for the relevant authorities to take action against the driver.

Netizens commenting under her post urged Srividhya to report the incident to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the police.