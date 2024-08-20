Woman calls out Immigration officer for alleged rude behaviour

A local woman recently shared her experience with an Immigration officer recently after seeing the officer’s harsh treatment toward several individuals while queueing.

@rossneeda alleged in her TikTok video that the incident took place at the Visa and Permit section in the Putrajaya Immigration Department on Aug 15 at around 10am.

Needa Ross said she was queueing for 20 minutes when she came across a situation she felt was “unacceptable” as she noticed an Immigration officer at one of the counters allegedly “scolding” and speaking “harshly” to two women, believed to be Indian nationals.

Seeing the officer’s harsh demeanour toward the foreign women, with one of them holding a baby, she then voiced out her concerns and spoke to the officer in question as soon as it was her turn.

“Madam, I was observing you while I was in line. I noticed your rough manner of speaking towards these people earlier.

“Actually, since you are here sitting behind this counter, you are supposed to treat others with respect, no matter if they are (local) or foreign, they are still a human being,” she told the officer, adding that she allegedly raised her voice in retaliation to her statement.

The officer told the Needa that she was not the one being “scolded” to which she responded, telling her that she cannot simply “scold” anyone just like that and reiterated her advise to treat others respectfully.

When confronted by Needa on how the officer’s purportedly “rough” speech, the officer denied her claims and asked when she ever did speak in that way and Needa stood her ground and told her what she saw and heard while queueing.

The officer then retorted, telling Needa how she has to deal with “thousands” of individuals day in and day out and Needa responded that it was her “job” after all as she is a government servant meant to serve the public and treat them well no matter where they come from.

The officer still repeated her earlier sentiments of dealing with so many individuals to which Needa drove home her earlier points and even suggested that she switch career paths since it is not right for someone of her position to treat others harshly.

While netizens suggested Needa to report the officer in question, she insisted in not doing so to avoid affecting her livelihood.

Many agreed with Needa’s sentiments and related their experiences of either encountering unsavoury treatment by government officers or being on the receiving end of negative treatment.