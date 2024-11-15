SOME grocery shoppers have interesting practices when grocery shopping, from doing the pick-up-and-squeeze approach for avocados to ensure ripeness to even peeling garlic bulbs to check their quality.

However, there are some things which are just not right like a woman who was recently caught on camera allegedly swapping lower grade eggs for higher ones at a local supermarket

In the 53-second video clip posted on @update11111’s X account, the woman could be seen carefully taking a carton of eggs from the top shelf before placing the carton on a lower shelf. She then takes a quick look to ensure no one else is in sight.

After that, she reaches out for another carton of eggs which she then placed on the same lower shelf. The woman then can be seen switching eggs from one carton to the other.

The video has since amassed 1.1 million views and almost 400 comments from enraged netizens.

“Is it so expensive until they want to cheat. It feels only a few cents difference. So stingy,” commented @syaheedasahak.

One netizen even shared that during her time working in retail, there would staffs to monitor such customers.

“Back when I worked in retail, our store had undercover officers in plain clothes who would sit and monitor cases of egg swapping. When the customer got to the cashier, they would be confronted, and the officers would show them the CCTV footage. The customer’s face would go pale, no color at all,” shared @konfleksmadu.

Another netizen shared that they have observed such acts from customers purchasing strawberries and blueberries.



“Yeah, it happens a lot. Even when buying strawberries/blueberries, it’s the same, they’re the ones who peel the onion skins and corn husks before weighing them, making a mess at the grocery store!” commented @MateCooking.

Some even advised the woman in the video to rare her own chickens if she wanted to find a way to get eggs.

“Sis, if you can’t afford, do it the other way sis, raise your own chickens at home if you want it cheaper. Adoiii,” said @asnawijacq.