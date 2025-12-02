NOWADAYS, bizarre claims and declaring self-proclaimed royalty often capture public attention, especially when shared on social media, attracting amusement and scepticism in equal measure.

An Indonesian woman has gone viral after claiming to be the heir to the “kingdom of the sky”.

In a clip shared by Fakta.Indo on Instagram, the individual, who calls herself the “Queen of the World,“ is seen holding a staff and wearing a moss-green outfit adorned with several medals. She claims she has the “power” to claim her inheritance in 17 countries.

“I am the heir to the Surya Loka Langit kingdom, which is part of the ancient Mataram kingdom. The inheritance has been returned to me by King Ngahiang, the King of the Earth, and the King of the Ocean,“ she said.

The Queen of the World also revealed that late John F. Kennedy, gave her an inheritance in 1957— a 57-kilogram diamond.

“It is a gift to the motherland,“ she stated.

She also expressed disappointment that Indonesia’s heritage is controlled by the “nine dragons” rather than the indigenous people.

The woman boldly criticised Indonesia’s economic policies, claiming that former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo (Jokowi) failed to comply with international regulations on money printing.

At the end of the video, she stated her intention to return to her homeland after completing matters in several other countries.

“There is still a mission to complete. I do not want to betray my descendants, especially in Indonesia,“ she said.

The true origins of the woman remain unknown, but the video has received various responses from netizens, particularly Indonesians.

Some speculate that the incident was staged, with @gusnamita commenting: “Sometimes I get suspicious of cases like this. Feels like a paid drama to distract from something bigger.”

Others find the situation amusing, like @ricky_fiveminutes, who remarked: “The excitement of living in Indonesia—everything happens here,“ while @andidokil joked: “Please don’t recover just yet, ma’am. We still need entertainment.”

Meanwhile, @nndspryd quipped: “Not Miss World, but Queen World.”