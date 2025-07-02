FESTIVE occasions in Malaysia will always include fireworks to liven things up, but there is always a time and place, especially considering how loud fireworks can be.

A woman recently shared her grievances about having her sleep disturbed by fireworks set off at 4am in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations in Kluang, Johor.

“Do you not realize it’s already the middle of the night? Just because you’re not sleeping doesn’t mean others don’t need to sleep.

“Waking up in the middle of the night from the sound of fireworks – how many people do you want to scare away during the New Year?

“Honestly, I can tolerate fireworks from 12am to 1am during the New Year, but any later (or should I say earlier?), isn’t that a bit too much?” Charlotte Tee said in her post shared on Facebook group 居銮吹水站.

ALSO READ: Late-night fireworks during Pai Ti Kong angers Malaysians: “Please have some common sense”

Many sided with Tee’s post, pointing out that setting off fireworks into the wee hours of the morning in a residential area is inconsiderate and disrupts other people’s sleep.

“Some shops really set off fireworks suddenly, scaring people. Someone with a heart condition might be scared to death eventually. I’ve been startled many times, jumping up in shock. It’s really outrageous,” a netizen commented.

“I completely agree. Setting off fireworks until 1am is already late, but during Chinese New Year, everyone can understand. However, setting them off at 3 or 4am is really excessive,” another user remarked.