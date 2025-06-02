WHEN festive seasons roll around in Malaysia, one thing is certain: an abundance of fireworks.

But how much is too much? And when does it become a nuisance to neighbors who need to wake up early the next day?

Frustrated Malaysians have recently taken to social media to express their exasperation over fireworks lasting until the early hours of the morning—sometimes as late as 2am.

@sheqins shared on Threads that while she understands the festive spirit, the continuous fireworks from 9pm to 2am were excessive.

“I understand fireworks. I understand culture. I understand celebrations. I understand that we need to respect each other. But it’s already close to 2am, and outside, they’re still playing with fireworks non-stop since 9pm. Please have some common sense. Some people need to sleep—people have work tomorrow. This is not it, guys,” she lamented.

Similarly, @teachmeawesome voiced her frustration over fireworks blasting past midnight, especially on weekends.

“What’s new? I totally understand and respect our diversity, but blasting fireworks past midnight on weekends is too much. Are the authorities sleeping with earplugs in or what?

“They are being disrespectful. This is only the eighth day of Chinese New Year—do they really need to set off fireworks like it’s a quarry? Just listen to it yourself. This is not harmonious at all!”

@harvin_gill shared that she was unable to sleep as fireworks continued for five straight hours, even until 2.20am.

“It’s 2.20am, and I’m wide awake with the thundering fireworks going on for the past five hours. This is crazy! Please be considerate—people are trying to sleep. The police can’t even do their jobs.

“How is noise pollution allowed at this ungodly hour, and why do we tolerate this every year?” she questioned.

@yokey96 also acknowledged that the Hokkien New Year, celebrated on the ninth day of Chinese New Year, is significant. However, she struggled to get her two-year-old daughter to sleep due to the noise.

“12:09am. I’m trying to put my two-year-old daughter to sleep, and here we are, having to tolerate the noisy lion dance performance, the loud percussion, the never-ending fireworks, and the firecrackers that went off just four houses away from us.

“Midnight. At midnight. Yes, I get that today is an important day for the Hokkien clan as it is ‘Pai Ti Kong’ day, but seriously? No regard for people trying to sleep whatsoever?”

Pai Ti Kong is celebrated on the 9th day of Chinese New Year by Hokkiens, mainly. Pai Ti Kong is a celebration of the Jade Emperor’s birthday and a celebration of gratitude for his protection