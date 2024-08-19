A woman known as Shania in Sabah recently shared her experience spotting a strange man lurking in the bushes at the back of her house.

@elegantcosmetics.shania shared a TikTok video of the man moving around the thick greenery.

Her story, split into four videos, detailed her encounter spotting the man while she was drying out her clothes at the aforementioned part of the house located in Keningau.

“As soon as I saw the leaves moving, I went back into the house and hurried upstairs. I started to record using my phone and clearly saw someone watching me dry my clothes,” read the caption in her video.

ALSO READ: Tudung-clad peeping Tom nabbed for filming in women’s toilet in Johor

Shania also voiced out her concerns of the stranger probably wanting to steal her undergarments she left to dry out earlier.

Another video update showed the man slowly inching closer to the premises. It was at that moment, the young woman tried to call the police but the call could not get through therefore she had no choice but to contact the 999 emergency service hotline.

The cosmetics entrepreneur added that she was home alone with her sister. Later on in the video, Shania said she managed to contact the police once her call went through the hotline.

In the third video update, she mentioned the police advising her not to make any noise to avoid “scaring him off”, making it even harder to catch as well as “watch” his movements.

ALSO READ: Woman followed by stalker and harassed after Bazaar Ramadhan outing

As soon as the police arrived, in the last video update, the man took off swiftly from the scene and unfortunately he was not caught as the policemen were in the housing compound.

“The police were behind the fence and to get out, they would have to dismantle the fence and it would be of no use to do so since (the man) is so far away already,” Shania added.

In the comments section, she clarified that there was no way for the police officers to get into the area since they still have to get into the housing compound and ultimately, the fence dividing the premises.

Shania then concluded the fourth update saying the police “suggested” she lodge a report so that they can patrol her area often.

Meanwhile, Shania also replied to a comment in a recent video saying she had not seen the man since her initial encounter.