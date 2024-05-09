WITH the wonders of modern technology providing different payment alternatives, it is certainly easier to pay for something without worrying about having no cash on hand.

However, it is easy to make mistakes in transferring the intended amount with the slip of the finger, resulting in accidentally sending more than the original total.

A nasi lemak eatery owner posted an alert on Facebook on Sunday (Sept 1) searching for a customer who transferred a large amount of money by mistake while paying for their food.

“Help us find them so that we can return the remainder to them,” the post said.

The image attached showed two women at the counter, one of them believed to have made the payment.

Instead of paying the intended amount of RM26.60 to the Petaling Jaya eatery, the payment was tripled to RM2,660. The payment was made using a QR code.

On Monday (Sept 2), the owner updated on the eatery’s Facebook page that the remaining balance of the money was returned to the customer.

Both posts have been taken down at the time of writing.