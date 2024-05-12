WOULD you be frustrated if you discovered that a staff member who applied for MC (medical certificate) has been posting stories of them going out on social media?

A woman recently took to Threads to share her dissatisfaction regarding an employee who was on MC but was allegedly going out at night.

In her post, she shared that the staff had messaged the employer in the morning to inform that he was not well. According to her, the staff had also presented the two day MC as proof.

However, the staff apparently posted a story of him going out at night, which led the woman feeling “speechless”.

“Just wondering, nowadays staff can message their employer in the morning saying they’re unwell and even provide a 2-day MC, but by night, they’re out hanging out?

“Sick during work hours but perfectly fine at night, huh? Even posting stories about going out.

“Speechless”, she said.

The post has since gone viral with many netizens voicing their displeasure towards the woman for judging the staff’s actions despite producing a MC.

“I’m not trying to be a “pick-me”. I’m a director’s executive assistant (EA) and HR manager myself, and as the boss’s right hand, I’ve never seen an issue with work from home or MC applications. If they’re working from home, stepping out is fine as long as they’ve submitted their tasks. For MC, you have no right to question their personal time if the certificate is valid.

“Are you their HR? If yes. This attitude tarnishes the profession. HR should be neutral, not personal, and posting about this publicly is both unprofessional and petty. Sick,” commented @heartsofamy.

“As long as the MC is legitimate, why does it matter? What they choose to do, like going out to eat, is none of your business. They’re on MC, not bedridden or incapable of living their life. Frankly, this attitude comes across as very toxic. HR has no grounds to question the situation in the first place as long as the MC is valid,” said @athirahazizan.

“Please don’t interfere with people’s personal lives. Annual Leave (AL), Emergency Leave (EL), Medical Certificate (MC), and Unpaid Leave (UL) are employee rights. These rights shouldn’t be questioned. If someone has an MC and it’s been legitimately issued by a doctor for two days, why challenge it?” questioned @candynpurple.

A few netizens also commented that they would take one MC every month for their mental health and that practice was even encouraged by their bosses at work.

