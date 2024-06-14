A woman’s act of honesty gained mass praise online after she returned RM30,000 that was mistakenly transferred to her bank account on March 6 this year.

In her post on X, @irriananana shared how she discovered the extravagant sum of money in her bank account that day and sought to return the money back to the owner, by hook or by crook.

She explained in her post that she waited for two weeks for the owner to claim the money therefore she took it upon herself to track down the owner after a month.

From one of the screenshots attached, the owner told Irriana that the money changer had wrongly keyed in the last two digits of the account number meant to receive the payment.

She explained further, replying to other X users, she managed to find the company from the name of the account through a quick search online and inquiring a few connections of hers as it was a travel company.

She added that she also verified the company’s legitimacy after checking through the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) online portal.

Furthermore, she even checked to see if the money was real by transferring RM10 she used from the RM30,000.

“I tried to transfer to my e-wallet and (the money) did not float which meant that it was actual money in the account,” Irriana said.

Not only that, she also double checked to make sure she was returning the money to the actual owner by asking the individual if they had made a transfer to her.

“The person immediately provided the receipt with her full name, exact amount, account number and report made,” she added.

Netizens commended Irriana for her honesty and her earnestness in returning the money.