Woman stopping mid-descent on shopping mall’s indoor slide goes viral, raising safety concerns

A woman’s sudden halt while descending on a slide in a Johor Bahru shopping mall garnered mixed reactions online, some amused and some fearing for her own safety.

In a TikTok video by @syazwan_roslin, the woman clad in black was seen going down the yellow indoor slide but stopped midway, seemingly fearful of the distance between the slide and the safety net.

The safety net is suspended from what seemed to be above a floor of the shopping mall, as part of its indoor recreational park.

As the frightened woman’s attempts to get off the slide failed, one of the workers eventually had to push her down, as shown in the viral video.

ALSO READ: Man dies after falling off Ferris wheel at funfair

According to Syazwan, who posted the video, he claimed the staff initially told her to just fall onto the safety net, which she refused and when they tried to assist her using a ladder, the attempt failed as she was said to be “too scared”.

Many videos of said slide previously circulated online, with many jokingly naming it “the slide to the afterlife”, seeing the very high drop to the floor from the end of the slide.

Netizens were mostly concerned of the woman’s safety, seeing only the safety net propped to catch those going down the slide.

“This slide looks too dangerous as it does not seem to have proper safety features,” a netizen said.

“I’m quite baffled as to why this slide was built in the middle of the shopping mall like this,” another user commented.

ALSO READ: Fire at amusement park in India’s Gujarat state kills 27 people