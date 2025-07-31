“No RM10k in savings by 30? Something’s wrong” — Viral post ignites backlash

A bold social media post has gone viral, stirring intense debate over financial expectations among Malaysians in their 30s.

The post bluntly called out working adults who have yet to save RM10,000, saying it’s a sign that “something is wrong.”

The user called shaunlsm wrote: “If you’re already 30 and still don’t have RM10k in savings, something’s not right — not to judge, but let’s be honest: you’ve been working for years, yet you’re still living like it’s day one.”

The no-filter statement split netizens down the middle — with some calling it a harsh but necessary truth, and others slamming it as disconnected from economic realities.

Supporters said it’s a wake-up call for better money habits.

“Finances can be tough sometimes, but I believe that if someone really wants to save, they’ll find a way — just like how they always seem to find a way to spend on lifestyle upgrades,” ishraflatifah echoed.

But many clapped back, highlighting the struggles faced by the average Malaysian.

Critics pointed to rising living costs, stagnant wages, student loans, and family responsibilities as barriers to savings. Some also said the post unfairly shames those who are already trying their best.

Instead of blanket statements, others called for more empathetic and realistic conversations about money.

“Having savings is a luxury not everyone can afford,” kwavemy wrote.

“You think savings are just about discipline? Try feeding a family, paying bills, outstanding debts, covering siblings’ studies, all on a paycheck that barely stretches to month-end. Savings are a luxury for many, not a sign of failure. Check your privilege before making blanket statements,” aynynsofeaa voiced.