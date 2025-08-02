MACC boosts forensic probes, asset recovery in 13MP anti-corruption push

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will intensify its crackdown on corruption, financial leakages, and power abuse by upgrading operational tools, deepening forensic capabilities, and accelerating asset recovery. Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the move aligns with the governance reforms highlighted in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Azam stressed the commission’s dual focus: rigorous enforcement and societal integrity education. “MACC recognises public expectations and will fulfil this mandate to foster a corruption-free Malaysia, directly supporting economic resilience,“ he said in a statement. The agency aims to embed ethical values through community programmes, cultivating “principled citizens” to sustain long-term anti-graft efforts.

Collaboration remains central to MACC’s strategy. “We stand united with the government and rakyat to achieve 13MP’s socioeconomic goals, ensuring development benefits all equitably,“ Azam added. The plan’s emphasis on accountability mirrors MACC’s ongoing initiatives, including high-profile asset seizures and cross-border corruption probes. - Bernama