A heartwarming scene unfolded during the 2024 National Day parade on August 31st when a young boy dressed in a full army uniform captured the attention of the troops.

In a video posted on TikTok by zuarcity, the boy, standing proudly beside the military procession, saluted the soldiers as they marched by.

Several soldiers can be seen returning the salute, acknowledging the boy’s enthusiasm and respect for their service.

One soldier even took a moment to snap a photo with the young admirer, and adding to the joy, another soldier offered the boy a fist bump, creating a memorable experience for the young fan.

The parade, marking Malaysia’s 67th National Day, was made even more special by this small yet significant gesture, reminding everyone of the bond between the armed forces and the public they serve.

The video quickly gained attention online, with netizens sharing their emotional reactions to the touching moment.

TikTok user, KrisKross, commented, “My late father was a soldier. I remember watching him march with pride. My family and I stood proud for the country where his sacrifices were made.” Meanwhile, Mel said, “We look forward to the day you’ll take on the responsibility of safeguarding our country, adik.”

“You are destined for greatness. God willing, you will one day lead our national defence,“ YB Azlan Arifin expressed while Its_Nur echoed similar sentiment, writing, “So adorable! You’re the best, adik. One day, you might become a national hero too.”

Other comments seemingly shed tears where qisy shared, “Why am I crying while watching this video?” while Winwin added, “This video makes my heart so emotional that I want to cry.”