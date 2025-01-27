A young woman recently shared her horrific experience of her photos allegedly edited into nude images using artificial intelligence (AI).

The 21-year-old, who is a cosplayer, took to her X account, exposing the alleged perpetrator, who not only edited her fully clothed photos to seem as though she was naked but also selling it for RM18, discounted from the initial price of RM24 per album.

For context, cosplay, an abbreviation of the phrase costume play, is where an individual dresses up as a specific character.

@elyanasparks has since lodged a police report on Monday (Jan 20) at the Damansara police station according to an image of the report attached to her X post.

In the report, it was stated that she made the discovery on last Sunday (Jan 19) at around 11pm after a friend of hers informed her of it, finding out the photos were edited using AI and posted on social media platform Tumblr.

Other images attached to the post were screenshots of the edited nude photos, the alleged perpetrator’s banking QR code and the Tumblr account.

Elyana, in her post, also alleged that she is not the only one who experienced this, claiming the alleged perpetrator has edited images of underaged individuals and women wearing hijabs.

Not only that, Elyana added a disclaimer saying her post was intended to raise awareness about the issue and understood the occupational hazards of being a cosplayer but she pointed out that it is still illegal to sell edited nude photos of someone.

Elyana also posted her ordeal on Facebook which lead to the alleged perpetrator finding out and did not take her accusations well, per her claims in the X post.

She attached a screenshot of the individual’s reply, which criticised her for reporting them and shifted blame onto her dressing sense.

In an another update on X posted on Thursday (Jan 23), she shared a photo of her holding a copy of her report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).