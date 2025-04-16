Good Bad Ugly excels as tribute to Tamil cinema

Plenty of laughs, thrills in Ajith comeback

DIRECTED by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is an Indian Tamil-language action comedy film starring Ajith Kumar in a layered role that explores identity and family through a stylish lens. The film is a mashup of swagger and humour, making it a truly unmissable flick that will entertain no end. Ajith plays AK, once a feared underworld don known as “Red Dragon”, who mysteriously surrenders to the authorities to turn over a new leaf. Eighteen years later, he walks free only to discover that his son, Vihaan, has been arrested overseas on a drug charge. Soon, AK uncovers that this is no random incident – it is the work of twin ganglords Johnny and Jammy (both played by Arjun Das) who are out for revenge for an incident tied to the secrets of AK’s past with his wife Ramya (Trishna Krishan).

Scene-by-scene nostalgia, humour It is so refreshing to see Ajith back on screen with this much style. His commanding presence, his brooding silences and even that signature smirk before a fight scene – this is Ajith in full star mode. As AK, he brings a great balance of coolness and controlled rage that is magnetic. The film makes clever nods to his legacy, referencing his past acting roles and moments from his filmography. It is like watching an homage to Ajith while he is still at the top of his game. What really makes Good Bad Ugly stand out is how every scene evokes something familiar. Whether a callback to an old song, familiar fight choreography inspired by a classic Ajith film or dialogue lifted and twisted from the 2000s, this movie celebrates nostalgia unabashedly and unapologetically. But what is truly impressive is how light it all feels. Just when you think a scene is going to dive deep into serious territory, a well-placed joke or a silly throwaway moment shifts the tone. The film never gets too heavy, and that balance is what makes the film imminently watchable. The film does not take itself too seriously and it is all the better for it. Unexpected scene-stealer Arjun is easily one of the film’s brightest highlights. His performance is cool and surprisingly playful. That unbothered energy he brings? So refreshing. And that moment when he casually breaks into a little dance to a retro Tamil song? Iconic. He has presence, charisma and exceptional comic timing that elevates every scene he is in. You could say he is well-balanced eye candy in the film.

Queens of screen Trisha, as always, is effortlessly beautiful on screen. She brings grace to the role. Even when she is not speaking, her expressions carry the weight of past heartbreak and inner strength. Her chemistry with Ajith is subtle but impactful, anchoring the film’s emotional beats. Then there is Simran, who shows up in a surprise cameo that left the audience gasping. Her screen presence is timeless, and the background music that accompanies her entry was extremely gorgeous. It is a small role, but she made every second count. It just proves how talented she is, adding a further touch of beauty to the film’s

nostalgic core. Action, style, cinematography The action is stylish without being too over-the-top. The prison fights, slow-mo walk-ins and car chases feel grounded enough to stay believable but cinematic enough to feel grand. Music director G.V. Prakash Kumar did not exactly deliver a revolutionary score. The original background music is serviceable, but not particularly memorable. What does make the movie sing though is the use of old, popular Tamil songs at key moments. These retro tunes drop unexpectedly and instantly lift the mood, making you smile in recognition. It is a clever and heartwarming trick that keeps the film emotionally connected to its audience.