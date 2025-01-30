WITH a Michelin-star chef’s name as its namesake, one would anticipate an exquisite culinary journey, ushered by passionate chefs who put their soul into the art of food making.
That is what Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Sunway Resort Hotel, Subang Jaya served up on an unassuming afternoon, enjoyed with exactly three glasses of Pinot Noir.
Recently, theSun was invited to try its latest Chinese New Year (CNY) menu during a luncheon and here is what to expect:
Sophistication served warm
The fine dining affair began with the option of still or sparkling water as we were greeted by the warm smiles of the staff.
At the lounge, we settled in while a portrait of Gordon Ramsay oversaw our mini soiree as we awaited for the kitchen to deliver our feast of the day. The ambience mimicked a posh English home lounge, with tones of gold and black.
Serenaded by soft pop-jazz music, we were escorted by the day’s host to 12 Chelsea, one of its three private dining rooms. Others include 10 Soho and 8 Mayfair.
A thoroughly immersive experience, we were given front row seats to its gastronomic theatre, where we get to see our food being made in real time.
While open kitchens are a popular concept in indie restaurants, the theatre bridges the gap when it comes to making fine dining food that often happen behind closed doors. This way guests get a glimpse of the hard work chefs put into making their meal and thus, invoking appreciation for the food even more.
West to East
The feast opened with a refreshing and crispy toss of yee sang, made with locally-sourced vegetables. A guiltless build-up to the sinful crescendo, the yee sang is a meticulous spread of thinly shredded vegetables, topped with fresh salmon. Light and refreshing, the traditional flavours of yee sang and its iconic crunch is preserved through its icy crisp vegetables and sauce.
After a messy lou sang, the culmination of our luncheon was dished out. Comprising Wagyu Ribeye on the Bone, Slow-Roasted Lamb Leg, Truffle Roasted Chicken, its CNY menu is a feast fit for nobility.
Its Wagyu Ribeye on the Bone (RM980+) is for the gourmand who loves a tender and buttery steak. Served with its bordelaise jus, roasted potatoes and a watercress garnish, the dish strikes a balance between luxurious and warmth. In no way light, the well-seasoned dish makes a statement with its crisp crust and a medium rare centre.
Its Slow-Roasted Lamb Leg (RM680+) is paired with crunchy French Beans, salsa verde and rosemary jus. Slow roasted only means one thing in the culinary world — tender, juicy meat.
So, lamb lovers will find this dish to be exquisite in taste and texture. Those who find the mildly gamey meat unpalatable, can have it with the zesty salsa verde that masks the metallic taste, opening doors to lamb gastronomy.
A chicken dish in a luxurious menu may seem peculiar but do not rule it out just yet because its Truffle Roasted Chicken (RM580) stands alone in elegance, adorned with slices of black truffle. The chicken is juicy and the truffle’s earthy flavour elevates the saltiness of the marinade without assaulting the taste buds. This dish is complemented by sweet potatoes, garlic confit, foie gras and jus gras.
Starting with quintessential British entrees, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill ends on a festive note with its steamed fish, taking us on a Journey to the East.
A nod to Chinese cuisine, its Steamed Turbot on the Bone (RM1,188+) is a showstopper — in presentation and flavour. The turbot, paired with americaine sauce, is a waltz of silky meat and full-bodied sauce.
Like a good bass solo in a jazz number, the briny flavour is elevated with fresh offerings such as spinach and oyster leaves. A hearty end to the grand symphony of flavours, its CNY menu is meant to be shared with loved ones.
However, if fine dining is not your style, head over to Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza at Sunway Pyramid Mall for a chill pizza brunch, lunch or dinner as it just rolled out its Salted Egg Wings and Crispy Chicken Salted Egg Pizza.
Whatever you may choose, you are in for a gastronomic treat. Gong Xi Fa Cai!