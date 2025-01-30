Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill rolls out CNY menu

WITH a Michelin-star chef’s name as its namesake, one would anticipate an exquisite culinary journey, ushered by passionate chefs who put their soul into the art of food making. That is what Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Sunway Resort Hotel, Subang Jaya served up on an unassuming afternoon, enjoyed with exactly three glasses of Pinot Noir. Recently, theSun was invited to try its latest Chinese New Year (CNY) menu during a luncheon and here is what to expect:

Sophistication served warm The fine dining affair began with the option of still or sparkling water as we were greeted by the warm smiles of the staff. At the lounge, we settled in while a portrait of Gordon Ramsay oversaw our mini soiree as we awaited for the kitchen to deliver our feast of the day. The ambience mimicked a posh English home lounge, with tones of gold and black. Serenaded by soft pop-jazz music, we were escorted by the day’s host to 12 Chelsea, one of its three private dining rooms. Others include 10 Soho and 8 Mayfair. A thoroughly immersive experience, we were given front row seats to its gastronomic theatre, where we get to see our food being made in real time. While open kitchens are a popular concept in indie restaurants, the theatre bridges the gap when it comes to making fine dining food that often happen behind closed doors. This way guests get a glimpse of the hard work chefs put into making their meal and thus, invoking appreciation for the food even more.