Gory monkey business

Stephen King’s short story takes screen violence onto new levels of absurdity

THERE are horror films that aim to terrify, thrillers that keep audiences on edge and then there is The Monkey, a film that gleefully bludgeons, dismembers and obliterates its characters with a level of nonchalance that can only be described as artful madness. Osgood Perkins, known for crafting eerie atmospheres (Longlegs), takes a sharp left turn into an absurdist horror-comedy territory, blending extreme gore with an almost playful detachment. Based on Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey is a film that does not simply depict death, it celebrates it, parades it around like a carnival attraction and invites the audience to laugh at its sheer unpredictability. Yet, beneath the blood-soaked spectacle lies a surprisingly charming tale of brotherhood, trauma and fate, making it more than just an exercise in gory excess.

A monkey, a curse and a trail of carnage The story follows twin brothers who stumble upon a seemingly innocuous toy monkey from their past, only to realise it has a knack for triggering a spectacular series of bizarre and fatal “accidents” whenever its key is wound. As the deaths pile up in increasingly outrageous fashion, the brothers attempt to rid themselves of the cursed toy, but fate and perhaps something more sinister keeps pulling them back. The first half of the film thrives on its sharp pacing and unrelenting sense of dark humour. Perkins wastes no time setting the tone: absurd, grotesque and hilarious all at once. Each death is crafted with such over-the-top creativity that it becomes impossible not to admire the sheer audacity of it all. The film does not hold back and in fact, it revels in pushing the boundaries of good taste, making each shocking moment feel like a well-timed punchline.

Comedy of horrors Despite its relentless body count, The Monkey is shockingly funny. Perkins does not just insert comedic moments, he weaves humour into the very fabric of the film. The absurdity of each death is matched by the characters’ reactions, which range from bewildered resignation to outright denial as if they too are aware of just how ridiculous their situation has become. The script’s humour is refreshingly unsubtle, often leaning into the kind of dark comedy that makes audiences gasp before bursting into laughter. This is a film where the joke is not just in the punchline, it is in the setup, the timing and the sheer absurdity of the execution (sometimes quite literally). It is horror with a wink, the kind that embraces its lunacy without hesitation.

Tale of two halves While the film starts strong, maintaining a near-perfect balance of horror and humour, the second half slightly loses its footing. The narrative momentum slows as the film shifts its focus toward the deeper implications of the monkey’s curse, leaning more into psychological tension than the gleeful chaos that defined the first act. It is not a deal-breaker, there is still plenty of carnage to go around but the earlier pacing and comedic energy are not quite sustained. Fortunately, the cast keeps things engaging. Theo James delivers a dual performance that manages to ground the absurdity with genuine emotion, while the supporting cast, including Elijah Wood and Tatiana Maslany, adds layers of eccentricity to the madness. The performances help smooth over the pacing hiccups, keeping the film entertaining even when the chaos takes a backseat. Beautifully macabre spectacle Visually, The Monkey leans into its nightmarish aesthetic, with exaggerated lighting, surreal set pieces and gore effects that are as grotesque as they are comedic. The cinematography amplifies the absurdity, treating each gruesome death with the reverence of a dramatic set piece, making it impossible to look away, even when logic suggests otherwise. The score adds another layer of charm, using whimsical undertones to contrast the carnage on screen. It is a film that fully understands its insanity and is not afraid to double down on it. Every creative choice, from the exaggerated death scenes to the playfully eerie soundtrack, contributes to a sense of gleeful anarchy that makes the film as entertaining as it is unsettling.