Great grub travels

Domestic destinations to excite foodies

IN Malaysia, food is not just sustenance; it is a way of life. The love of food runs deep within the nation’s veins, transcending cultural boundaries and uniting people from all walks of life. It is a passion that ignites fiery debates and fierce pride, especially when it comes to defending the origins of beloved dishes. Indeed, if there were ever a conflict between Malaysia and its southern neighbour, Singapore, it is entirely plausible that it would revolve around food. Malaysians take immense pride in their culinary heritage, which is a melting pot of diverse influences shaped by centuries of history and cultural exchange.

A gastronomic gem When it comes to foodie havens in Malaysia, Penang invariably tops the list. Known as the Pearl of the Orient, Penang Island boasts not only stunning landscapes but also a culinary scene that tantalises the taste buds. Visitors flock to the island to indulge in its local favourites, which somehow never taste quite the same beyond its borders. One such delicacy is char kway teow, a stir-fried noodle dish that must be prepared over charcoal flames to achieve the perfect wok hei or breath of the wok. The result is a smoky, intense flavour that sets Penang’s char kway teow apart. Equally famous is nasi kandar, a rice dish served with a variety of curries and gravies, often enjoyed at humble roadside stalls hidden from the tourist crowds. Penang’s version of Hokkien noodles and white curry noodles offer further evidence of the island’s culinary creativity, showcasing a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that reflect its multicultural heritage. A culinary crossroads In the historic city of Malacca, food takes on a whole new dimension, blending Malay, Chinese and Portuguese influences into a tantalising fusion of flavours. One of Malacca’s most iconic dishes is Hainanese chicken rice balls, where succulent chicken is served with rice shaped into small, flavourful balls. This unique twist on a classic dish reflects the city’s multicultural history and culinary ingenuity. For those seeking authentic Nyonya cuisine, Malacca is a culinary paradise, with dishes that marry the best of Malay and Chinese cooking traditions. From fragrant laksa to tangy asam pedas, Malacca’s culinary offerings are as diverse as its rich cultural heritage.

The heart of Ipoh Ipoh, the capital of Perak, may have shed its small-town image, but it has retained much of its culinary charm. Renowned for its Hainanese chicken rice and Ipoh hor fun, the city is a mecca for food lovers seeking traditional flavours and age-old recipes. Family-run coffee shops still meticulously prepare crowd favourites, preserving the culinary traditions that have made Ipoh famous. Visitors can also indulge in fresh-from-the-oven snacks at Ipoh’s famed bakeries, accompanied by a steaming cup of Ipoh white coffee. While Chinese dishes dominate the culinary landscape, Ipoh also offers a taste of Malay specialties such as gulai tempoyak and nasi ganja, adding to the city’s culinary diversity.

A tapestry of flavours Sarawak, with its vibrant capital of Kuching, offers a culinary experience unlike any other. Reflecting the state’s diverse cultural heritage, Sarawakian cuisine is a fusion of indigenous traditions and global influences. Local produce such as midin, an edible fern and dabai, a unique fruit with avocado-like flavours, add a distinctive twist to traditional dishes. Sarawak laksa, with its rich and spicy broth, is a must-try for visitors, while Kolo mee, a simple yet satisfying noodle dish, showcases the state’s culinary prowess. From manuk pansuh, marinated chicken cooked in bamboo to umai, a tantalising raw fish salad, Sarawak’s culinary offerings are as diverse as its cultural landscape.