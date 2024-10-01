GreatGuys down to three

DNA Entertainment has officially revealed that five members of GreatGuys, namely Han-eul, Da-un, Ui-yeon, Dong-in and Hwal-chan, will be parting ways with the group upon the expiration of their exclusive contracts on Feb 1.

The upcoming concerts in Japan, scheduled from Jan 12 to 29, will serve as their final activities as an eight-member ensemble. Commencing in February, GreatGuys, originally debuting in 2017, will embark on a new chapter as a three-member group, comprising Ho-ryeong, Dong-hwi and Baek-gyeol.

DNA Entertainment expressed regret for delivering this unexpected news and conveyed gratitude to the departing members for their seven years with the agency.

The decision for each member to pursue individual paths emerged after extensive contemplation and discussion. Despite the changes, the agency urged fans to continue supporting all members, both departing and remaining, as they embark on their respective journeys.

DNA Entertainment assured ongoing support for the departing members and the trio continued with GreatGuys, emphasising hope for a promising future for all eight members. Best wishes are extended to each member in their future endeavours.