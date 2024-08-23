IT’S time to wake yourself up before September ends because guess what, Green Day will be coming to Malaysia!

Yes to all you excited 90s kids out there, the American rock band has announced that they will be performing in Malaysia in 2025.

This announcement was made through their Instagram page and will be their first-ever concert in Malaysia.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Feb 18, 2025 at 8pm (that means you have another six more months of anticipation).

“Malaysia, there’s a first time for everything!!

“We’re fired up to play on 18 February at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

“Tickets on sale on 27 September @ 11am local greenday.com/tour,” said the caption on their post.

Tickets will be available through golive-asia.com and the GoLive Ticketing App.

Presales start with Mastercard on Sept 24 and Live Nation on Sept 26. General sales begin on Sept 27.