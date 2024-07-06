Guardian Awards Beauty & Wellness 2024 celebrates excellence

GUARDIAN’S annual brand appreciation event has returned with a new format, highlighting the beauty and wellness brands that matter most to customers.

This year, it is introducing several enhancements, including the Best Sellers 2024, Expert Picks and the opportunity for customers to vote for their favourite brands.

Guardian Malaysia marketing director Anna Ng said the pharmacy, health and beauty retail chain has emerged as the curator of beauty and wellness essentials, catering to the diverse needs of clientele.

“The beauty and wellness industry has evolved into a realm driven by personalisation and knowledge. With rapid advancements in technology and innovation, coupled with the influence of social media, consumers seek trusted partners like Guardian to curate the ideal selection of brand offerings in this ever-expanding market,“ Ng remarked.

Guardian’s Best Sellers 2024

The Guardian’s Best Sellers 2024 category has a selection of 10 innovative and best-selling products in each of the cosmetic, skin care, personal care and health care segments, reflecting the aggregated preferences of their discerning customers.

“The best-selling picks, ranging from choices of brands to nurture your inner health to the others that promote your outer beauty – were among the latest ones available in the market, having been launched between Nov 1, 2022, and Oct 31, 2023,” added Ng.

Expert picks of trendy product segments

Five industry experts were tasked with evaluating 54 products currently available in the market, where they tested and scrutinised products in the cosmetic, skin care, personal care and health care categories.

Evaluations were made to determine the Best Newcomers, Best Korean brand, Best Vegan Cosmetic and Best Wellness Innovation, among others.

“It was an interesting exercise of hearing out this panel of trendsetters authentically testing and calling out their picks among the cherries,” explained Ng.