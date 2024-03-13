Guys style guide for Feb 14

Outfits for men to look sharp for Valentine’s

VALENTINE’S day is the perfect occasion to showcase your style and impress your significant other. Whether you are planning a romantic dinner, a casual outing or a cosy night in, dressing the part can elevate the experience. Here are some recommendations for what to wear on your special Valentine’s night out. Classic suit For a formal dinner date, opt for a classic suit in a timeless colour like navy or charcoal. Elevate the ensemble with a touch of romance by adding a burgundy or deep red tie or pocket square. Pair it with black leather shoes for a polished finish. This look exudes sophistication and charm, perfect for a romantic evening at a fine dining restaurant.

Smart casual charm If you aim for a smart casual vibe, combine a well-fitted blazer with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. Add a pop of colour with a pastel or patterned shirt underneath, and complete the look with suede loafers or leather brogues. This ensemble strikes the right balance between relaxed and refined, ideal for a laid-back yet stylish Valentine’s Day outing.

Relaxed yet refined For a more relaxed Valentine’s Day celebration, consider a stylish yet comfortable outfit. Pair dark denim jeans with a tailored shirt or a lightweight knit sweater. Layer with a stylish jacket or blazer for added warmth and sophistication. Finish the look with clean sneakers or Chelsea boots for a modern twist. This ensemble is perfect for a casual dinner date or a cosy night in with your loved one.

Dapper dinner date Make a statement with a dapper dinner date outfit that exudes confidence and charm. Opt for a tailored three-piece suit in a bold colour like burgundy or deep purple. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and a patterned silk tie for added flair. Complete the look with polished leather shoes and a stylish watch for a touch of elegance. This smart wear is sure to leave a lasting impression on your Valentine’s Day date.

Casual cool For a casual Valentine’s Day outing, embrace a laid-back yet stylish look that reflects your personality. Pair slim-fit chinos or tailored trousers with a cosy knit sweater or a casual button-down shirt. Add a denim jacket or a stylish bomber jacket for an extra layer of warmth and style. Finish the look with clean white sneakers or desert boots for a relaxed yet polished vibe.

Weekend getaway chic If you are planning a romantic weekend getaway, pack versatile pieces that can easily transition from day to night. Opt for dark-wash jeans paired with a lightweight sweater or a classic polo shirt — layer with a stylish trench coat or a wool overcoat for chilly evenings. Complete the look with leather sneakers or suede desert boots for a sophisticated touch. This ensemble is perfect for exploring new destinations or enjoying a romantic stroll with your partner.

Sophisticated lounge wear For a cosy night in, elevate your lounge wear with sophisticated yet comfortable pieces. Opt for tailored joggers or lounge pants paired with a soft cashmere sweater or a plush robe. Add luxurious slippers or shearling-lined moccasins for ultimate comfort. This ensemble is perfect for enjoying a romantic dinner at home or cuddling up with your loved one for a movie night.